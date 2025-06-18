Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 18, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.96 0.30 0.33 58.0K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 242.01 0.69 0.28 9.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.47 0.12 0.14 582 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 210.63 0.30 0.14 1.0K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.31 0.05 0.05 322 XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 103.47 0.05 0.04 934

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.38 -0.09 -0.07 13.1K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.51 -0.04 -0.03 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

