Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 17, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.35 0.51 0.58 105.8K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.77 0.06 0.04 5.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 212.89 -1.13 -0.53 7.0K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.27 -0.26 -0.52 396.8K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.94 -0.69 -0.49 4.0K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 241.88 -1.16 -0.48 31.2K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 103.87 -0.47 -0.46 1.6K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.78 -0.24 -0.30 12.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.11 -0.11 -0.14 1.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

