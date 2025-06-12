June 12, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 12, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.76 -1.48 -1.03 3.3K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.41 -0.63 -0.72 2.7K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 213.29 -1.43 -0.67 2.4K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.74 -0.26 -0.51 288.2K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.99 -0.30 -0.35 128.5K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 104.25 -0.23 -0.23 2.1K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.33 -0.15 -0.19 9.3K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.62 -0.13 -0.10 7.2K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.85 -0.06 -0.08 1.2K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 240.28 -0.06 -0.03 39.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

