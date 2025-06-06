Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 6, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 211.620 2.170 1.03 9.5K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 103.350 0.950 0.92 216 XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 238.060 1.930 0.81 18.9K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.060 0.410 0.80 156.6K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 144.660 0.940 0.65 5.2K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 82.370 0.500 0.61 6.6K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.840 0.730 0.54 25.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.979 0.219 0.52 535 XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.900 0.350 0.39 110 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.120 0.290 0.35 15.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.550 0.120 0.14 6.2K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

