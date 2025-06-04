June 4, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 4, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 215.86 0.42 0.19 966
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 83.70 0.12 0.14 11.7K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.15 0.12 0.09 12.5K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.09 0.01 0.01 92.8K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.81 0.01 0.01 976

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.25 -0.15 -0.19 11.2K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 236.40 -0.05 -0.03 14.0K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.73 -0.01 -0.01 263
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.60 -0.01 -0.01 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$101.60-0.01%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
77.95
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$83.48-0.12%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$51.05-0.06%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$143.73-0.01%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$236.38-0.03%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$82.80-%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$82.31-0.11%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$133.080.04%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$215.860.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved