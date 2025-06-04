Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 4, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 215.86 0.42 0.19 966 XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 83.70 0.12 0.14 11.7K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 133.15 0.12 0.09 12.5K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.09 0.01 0.01 92.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.81 0.01 0.01 976

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 82.25 -0.15 -0.19 11.2K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 236.40 -0.05 -0.03 14.0K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.73 -0.01 -0.01 263 XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.60 -0.01 -0.01 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

