May 30, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 30, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.20 0.22 0.21 794
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.18 0.07 0.08 8.6K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.7000 -0.63 -0.73 1.8K
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 81.7700 -0.49 -0.60 130.0K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.5900 -0.26 -0.52 192.0K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.0100 -0.72 -0.51 2.7K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 213.9500 -1.02 -0.48 7.5K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.7900 -0.57 -0.44 3.3K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.7505 -0.34 -0.42 1.9K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 230.7500 -0.88 -0.38 25.9K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.5400 -0.15 -0.36 1.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

To read more about sector movers, click here.

