Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 29, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|234.7200
|3.480
|1.50
|89.6K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|216.8205
|1.941
|0.90
|7.1K
|XLC
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|102.2800
|0.480
|0.47
|5.5K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|142.9700
|0.370
|0.25
|13.5K
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|81.7873
|0.137
|0.16
|75.9K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|50.6600
|0.070
|0.13
|334.1K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|131.5000
|0.020
|0.01
|18.8K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|41.20
|-0.11
|-0.27
|2.2K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|81.58
|-0.20
|-0.25
|43.4K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|80.48
|-0.05
|-0.07
|5.0K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
