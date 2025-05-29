Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 29, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 234.7200 3.480 1.50 89.6K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.8205 1.941 0.90 7.1K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 102.2800 0.480 0.47 5.5K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 142.9700 0.370 0.25 13.5K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 81.7873 0.137 0.16 75.9K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.6600 0.070 0.13 334.1K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 131.5000 0.020 0.01 18.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.20 -0.11 -0.27 2.2K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.58 -0.20 -0.25 43.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.48 -0.05 -0.07 5.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

