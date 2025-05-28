Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 28, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 83.0100 0.310 0.37 24.3K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 232.8500 0.650 0.27 21.8K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 81.7476 0.078 0.09 1.5K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 217.0000 0.130 0.05 571

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.2600 -0.08 -0.10 1.1K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.8800 -0.05 -0.10 55.9K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 87.1300 -0.07 -0.09 984 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 143.2501 -0.06 -0.05 2.2K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.7900 -0.03 -0.03 1.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

