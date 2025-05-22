Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 22, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 230.1 0.82 0.35 18.8K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.5800 -0.68 -0.84 56.8K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 130.7200 -0.86 -0.66 18.2K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 81.6800 -0.37 -0.46 83.4K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 210.9200 -0.73 -0.35 8.2K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 141.0000 -0.32 -0.23 4.2K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.5000 -0.14 -0.18 2.0K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.8500 -0.11 -0.13 1.0K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.7300 -0.04 -0.10 1.2K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.2399 -0.05 -0.10 115.3K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 100.7700 -0.10 -0.10 1.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

