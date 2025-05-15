May 15, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 15, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.70 0.19 0.23 3.6K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.39 0.09 0.11 5.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.47 -0.78 -0.92 153.2K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 215.00 -1.11 -0.52 7.0K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 233.00 -1.13 -0.49 66.5K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.61 -0.13 -0.32 210
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 140.28 -0.32 -0.23 4.8K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.83 -0.11 -0.22 170.6K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 128.70 -0.07 -0.06 19.2K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

