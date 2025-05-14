May 14, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 14, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.50 0.63 0.47 24.9K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 233.59 0.97 0.41 94.4K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.00 0.72 0.33 4.5K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.86 0.21 0.26 7.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.3400 -0.430 -0.51 54.4K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.9957 -0.094 -0.23 1.5K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.7900 -0.150 -0.19 6.6K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.9300 -0.160 -0.19 977
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 141.0800 -0.200 -0.15 3.2K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 100.0900 -0.080 -0.08 24.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$86.190.12%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.61
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
--%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$85.28-0.57%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$140.93-0.25%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$233.670.45%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$79.79-0.19%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
--%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$79.730.10%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$132.500.48%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$216.070.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Sector ETFsPre-Market OutlookMoversETFsBZI-ETFMovers
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved