Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 14, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 132.50 0.63 0.47 24.9K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 233.59 0.97 0.41 94.4K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 216.00 0.72 0.33 4.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.86 0.21 0.26 7.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 85.3400 -0.430 -0.51 54.4K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.9957 -0.094 -0.23 1.5K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.7900 -0.150 -0.19 6.6K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 85.9300 -0.160 -0.19 977 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 141.0800 -0.200 -0.15 3.2K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 100.0900 -0.080 -0.08 24.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

