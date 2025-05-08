Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 8, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 201.77 2.68 1.34 751 XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 98.57 1.12 1.14 642 XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 218.04 2.23 1.03 83.0K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 49.86 0.41 0.82 288.8K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 81.20 0.65 0.80 110.4K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 134.96 0.81 0.60 10.3K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.78 0.22 0.52 1.0K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.66 0.18 0.22 16.0K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 80.77 0.02 0.02 9.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 134.1923 -1.168 -0.87 75.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

