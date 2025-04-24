Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 24, 2025

Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|81.7300
|0.490
|0.60
|78.8K
|XLK
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|199.2277
|1.188
|0.59
|105.5K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|78.4200
|0.090
|0.11
|1.3K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|47.51
|-0.21
|-0.45
|657.5K
|XLC
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|91.60
|-0.33
|-0.36
|6.2K
|XLI
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|125.87
|-0.32
|-0.26
|360
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|40.40
|-0.07
|-0.18
|534
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|190.07
|-0.25
|-0.14
|3.4K
|XLV
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|135.62
|-0.11
|-0.09
|4.0K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|81.70
|-0.07
|-0.09
|12.3K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
For more information on sector movers, click here.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.