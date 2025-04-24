April 24, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 24, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 81.7300 0.490 0.60 78.8K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 199.2277 1.188 0.59 105.5K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 78.4200 0.090 0.11 1.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 47.51 -0.21 -0.45 657.5K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 91.60 -0.33 -0.36 6.2K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 125.87 -0.32 -0.26 360
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.40 -0.07 -0.18 534
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 190.07 -0.25 -0.14 3.4K
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.62 -0.11 -0.09 4.0K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.70 -0.07 -0.09 12.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

