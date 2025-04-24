Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 24, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 81.7300 0.490 0.60 78.8K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 199.2277 1.188 0.59 105.5K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 78.4200 0.090 0.11 1.3K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 47.51 -0.21 -0.45 657.5K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 91.60 -0.33 -0.36 6.2K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 125.87 -0.32 -0.26 360 XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.40 -0.07 -0.18 534 XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 190.07 -0.25 -0.14 3.4K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.62 -0.11 -0.09 4.0K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 81.70 -0.07 -0.09 12.3K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

