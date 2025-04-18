April 18, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 18, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 80.40 0.70 0.87 44.3K
XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 185.84 1.60 0.86 5.0K
XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 90.17 0.54 0.60 554
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 194.92 1.01 0.52 158.3K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 80.51 0.31 0.38 6.3K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 125.09 0.47 0.37 21.1K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 39.97 0.15 0.37 505
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 46.70 0.17 0.36 396.9K
XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 77.23 0.25 0.32 2.3K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.27 0.11 0.13 1.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135.17 -1.12 -0.83 49.7K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

Posted In:
