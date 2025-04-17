Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 17, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 195.95 2.04 1.05 115.5K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 80.47 0.77 0.96 42.8K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 185.84 1.60 0.86 4.7K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 90.17 0.54 0.60 554 XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 125.27 0.65 0.52 18.4K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 80.51 0.31 0.38 6.3K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 39.97 0.15 0.37 505 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 46.67 0.14 0.30 354.4K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 77.10 0.12 0.15 2.3K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.27 0.11 0.13 1.7K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 135 -1.29 -0.95 46.5K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.