Leading And Lagging Sectors For February 3, 2025

No gainer in today's Pre-market session.

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.5710 -0.849 -2.05 5.7K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 135.6100 -2.740 -1.99 16.5K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 227.7500 -4.420 -1.91 4.5K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 226.4600 -4.350 -1.89 94.7K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.7600 -0.710 -1.38 658.0K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 101.0000 -1.380 -1.35 6.0K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 77.1200 -0.760 -0.98 14.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 78.2800 -0.700 -0.89 21.1K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 88.0500 -0.740 -0.84 10.1K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 145.6800 -1.190 -0.82 9.9K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 87.6313 -0.009 -0.01 41.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

