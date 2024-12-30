Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 30, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 150.68 11.73 8.44 3.2K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.70 0.14 0.16 31.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 234.6300 -2.86 -1.21 25.6K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 97.0400 -1.12 -1.15 355 XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.0996 -0.44 -1.09 4.0K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 132.0000 -1.26 -0.95 4.8K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.3500 -0.40 -0.83 99.3K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 75.5800 -0.50 -0.66 2.1K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.2900 -0.01 -0.02 3.9K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

