Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 27, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.68 0.11 0.13 1.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 79.75 0.06 0.07 273

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 232.80 -0.80 -0.35 655 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.94 -0.17 -0.35 40.7K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 139.37 -0.23 -0.17 1.0K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 240.43 -0.26 -0.11 7.2K XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 99.00 -0.04 -0.05 720

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

