Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 25, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 84.23 0.30 0.35 22.6K XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 238.92 0.85 0.35 9.8K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 229.70 0.53 0.23 438 XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 76.19 0.13 0.17 4.1K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 48.49 0.07 0.14 21.6K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.88 0.13 0.09 3.7K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 78.97 0.05 0.06 420

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

