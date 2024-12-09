Leading And Lagging Sectors For December 9, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 91.60 0.58 0.63 19.0K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 233.98 1.18 0.50 6.5K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 140.96 0.40 0.28 594 XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.50 0.12 0.14 3.3K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 50.47 0.07 0.13 36.2K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 79.72 0.03 0.03 5.0K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 240.0800 -0.760 -0.32 16.4K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 144.1617 -0.118 -0.09 7.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

