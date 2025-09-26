12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Platinum Analytics Cayman (NASDAQ: PLTS) stock increased by 45.1% to $17.2 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million.

(NASDAQ: DVLT) stock moved upwards by 32.96% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.

(NASDAQ: LPTH) shares increased by 23.53% to $8.03. The company's market cap stands at $278.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ: ATGL) stock increased by 21.21% to $33.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.1 million.

(NASDAQ: AUID) shares increased by 20.37% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.

(NASDAQ: AUID) shares increased by 20.37% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million. Schmid Group (NASDAQ: SHMD) stock moved upwards by 16.94% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.

Losers

Universal Safety Products (AMEX:UUU) shares declined by 32.9% to $4.25 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.

(NASDAQ: YAAS) shares declined by 32.62% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

(NYSE: WOLF) shares declined by 28.92% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.4 million.

(NASDAQ: IREN) shares declined by 10.01% to $41.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion.

(NASDAQ: KC) shares fell 9.79% to $15.76. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

(NASDAQ: BNZI) shares fell 9.6% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

