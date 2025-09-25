12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) stock rose 21.6% to $5.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) stock increased by 9.14% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.4 million.
- cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Zhengye Biotechnology (NASDAQ: ZYBT) shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $235.5 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ: RANI) stock rose 6.22% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) shares rose 5.88% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.2 million.
Losers
- DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares declined by 14.6% to $11.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ: ATON) stock decreased by 10.08% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ: WGRX) shares fell 8.92% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares fell 8.55% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $621.6 million.
- XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX) shares fell 7.79% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) stock decreased by 6.92% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
