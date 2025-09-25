12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) stock rose 21.6% to $5.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Losers

DarioHealth (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares declined by 14.6% to $11.69 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

(NASDAQ: XRTX) shares fell 7.79% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) stock decreased by 6.92% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.