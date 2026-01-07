Home Depot Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot.

Looking at options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $863,990 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,318,938.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $460.0 for Home Depot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $3.6 $3.66 $360.00 $295.2K 3.1K 825 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $13.0 $10.75 $13.0 $345.00 $260.0K 485 202 HD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $34.85 $34.25 $34.85 $360.00 $243.9K 224 79 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $18.0 $14.85 $15.5 $290.00 $195.3K 75 126 HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.15 $9.75 $9.8 $280.00 $147.0K 226 150

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,356 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool, and landscaping projects, while the 2025 purchase of GMS will lift building product sales, adding 1,200 distribution locations.

Where Is Home Depot Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,692,487, the HD's price is up by 0.71%, now at $351.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on Home Depot

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $403.8.

An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $407.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Home Depot with a target price of $410.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Home Depot, which currently sits at a price target of $441.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Home Depot with a target price of $366.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Home Depot, targeting a price of $395.

