10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $182.50 $47.9K 5.7K 10.1K CRWV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/24/25 $130.00 $37.4K 1.8K 7.9K ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/31/25 $200.00 $30.3K 10.3K 2.7K CRCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $200.00 $103.7K 4.0K 2.5K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/31/25 $330.00 $44.0K 1.8K 1.9K IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $70.00 $33.2K 13.0K 958 AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $230.00 $238.5K 11.6K 909 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $370.00 $36.1K 1.9K 750 AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $252.50 $149.1K 226 727 BITF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.00 $27.0K 23.7K 718

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 31, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $182.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.9K, with a price of $478.0 per contract. There were 5722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 183 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 1845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 10337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.7K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 4070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2515 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 1855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 13028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 958 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 59 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.5K, with a price of $3670.0 per contract. There were 11674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 909 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $903.0 per contract. There were 1921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 24, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.1K, with a price of $1491.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BITF (NASDAQ:BITF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 23717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 718 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

