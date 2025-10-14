Looking At Johnson & Johnson's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Johnson & Johnson. Our analysis of options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 24% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $757,641, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,152,391.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $165.0 to $220.0 for Johnson & Johnson during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Johnson & Johnson's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Johnson & Johnson's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $165.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.35 $180.00 $212.8K 9.1K 1.0K JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $8.5 $8.25 $8.25 $180.00 $207.9K 9.1K 828 JNJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $15.95 $15.9 $15.9 $200.00 $182.8K 31 106 JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $30.85 $28.8 $29.9 $165.00 $179.4K 1.4K 60 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $1.0 $0.81 $1.0 $192.50 $133.9K 6.0K 1.9K

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: innovative medicine and medtech. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. After restructurings in 2023-24, the drug division focuses on three main therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, and neurology. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Johnson & Johnson, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,802,438, the price of JNJ is down -0.48% at $189.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $206.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Johnson & Johnson, targeting a price of $200. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $213. * An analyst from Guggenheim has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $206. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $214. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Johnson & Johnson, maintaining a target price of $198.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Johnson & Johnson, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.