10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $340.00 $76.6K 13.9K 8.3K BULL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.00 $28.2K 23.6K 3.2K IVZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $24.00 $50.9K 281 1.6K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $48.3K 13.3K 1.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/31/25 $26.50 $30.6K 1.0K 728 TFIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $55.00 $57.0K 4 600 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.00 $35.8K 6.8K 591 SEZL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $80.00 $93.0K 833 297 GLXY CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $34.50 $25.9K 2.1K 284 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/24/25 $143.00 $29.0K 212 200

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 13972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BULL (NASDAQ:BULL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 23625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IVZ (NYSE:IVZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1591 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 281 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1606 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 13311 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on October 31, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $26.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TFIN (NYSE:TFIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 6870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 591 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEZL (NASDAQ:SEZL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 179 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLXY (NASDAQ:GLXY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $34.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 2120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APO (NYSE:APO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on October 24, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

