JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $551,630 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $757,635.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $430.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $430.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $61.75 $60.7 $61.56 $255.00 $123.1K 704 20 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $90.5 $89.15 $90.2 $240.00 $117.2K 2.0K 19 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.65 $15.5 $15.5 $305.00 $77.5K 457 53 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $25.1 $24.8 $25.15 $335.00 $75.4K 3 158 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $25.15 $24.8 $24.98 $335.00 $75.3K 3 128

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

In light of the recent options history for JPMorgan Chase, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase

Trading volume stands at 1,179,986, with JPM's price up by 1.2%, positioned at $316.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $335.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $345.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.