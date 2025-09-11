10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $155.00 $28.7K 9.0K 59.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $230.00 $129.3K 42.8K 45.3K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $165.00 $37.6K 6.2K 21.7K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $505.00 $25.8K 10.1K 15.1K WOLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $2.50 $114.3K 10.2K 10.6K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $25.00 $31.5K 34.0K 7.2K SNDK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $128.4K 107 3.8K CRWV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $38.0K 21.4K 3.3K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $360.00 $38.8K 4.2K 1.9K NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/12/25 $90.00 $45.0K 2.2K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 293 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 9030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59777 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 431 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.3K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 42849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR PLTR, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 6203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 264 contract(s) at a $505.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $98.0 per contract. There were 10139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF WOLF, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on September 26, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9525 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.3K, with a price of $12.0 per contract. There were 10206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10639 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 34080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7238 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNDK SNDK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 734 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.4K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3837 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV CRWV, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 21446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 4231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1906 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS NBIS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 2293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.