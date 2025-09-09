10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $350.00 $36.1K 18.3K 24.6K CNC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $30.00 $38.9K 65 4.3K BTSG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $30.00 $32.7K 14 1.1K MNKD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $25.7K 2.5K 1.0K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $48.50 $28.8K 36 840 TRVI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $8.00 $35.8K 5.7K 596 INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $160.00 $41.4K 300 400 SLNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $80.00 $118.8K 224 283 RNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $40.00 $42.2K 1.4K 275 MOH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $180.00 $60.5K 139 152

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 18350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CNC CNC, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 630 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BTSG BTSG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MNKD MNKD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 493 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 2556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS HIMS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $48.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TRVI TRVI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 38 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 596 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 5702 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INSM INSM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.4K, with a price of $552.0 per contract. There were 300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLNO SLNO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 283 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.8K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RNA RNA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MOH MOH, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.