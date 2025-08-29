Looking At Walmart's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,573,774 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $147,855.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $100.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 2499.43 with a total volume of 8,455.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.75 $8.7 $8.75 $100.00 $210.0K 3.0K 0 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.8 $8.8 $8.8 $105.00 $140.0K 1.4K 321 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.45 $6.35 $6.45 $97.50 $129.0K 2.2K 1.8K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.45 $6.35 $6.45 $97.50 $129.0K 2.2K 1.6K WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.4 $6.3 $6.4 $97.50 $128.0K 2.2K 402

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Walmart's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 886,612, the price of WMT is down by -0.02%, reaching $96.09.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $109.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $118. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $109. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $106. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $106.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.