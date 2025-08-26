10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $180.00 $40.6K 62.7K 37.1K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.00 $70.0K 13.4K 14.8K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $500.00 $48.9K 4.3K 9.5K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $40.1K 92 5.8K CRWV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $90.00 $27.8K 8.1K 3.9K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $227.50 $65.4K 1.2K 2.9K SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $50.00 $310.0K 3.2K 2.8K HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.00 $40.0K 2.6K 2.1K CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $420.00 $31.9K 569 1.5K ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $150.00 $40.9K 3.8K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $678.0 per contract. There were 62762 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR CIFR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 13416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14812 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $412.0 per contract. There were 4308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9517 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 507 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 8178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.4K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 1258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2916 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNDK SNDK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3231 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUT HUT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 374 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 2697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $1595.0 per contract. There were 569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM ARM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 146 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 3809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.