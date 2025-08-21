Synopsys Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Synopsys SNPS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNPS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Synopsys. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $139,480, and 16 are calls, amounting to $1,304,343.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $520.0 to $960.0 for Synopsys over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Synopsys's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Synopsys's whale trades within a strike price range from $520.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

Synopsys Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $78.7 $72.5 $75.3 $570.00 $241.2K 992 32 SNPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $86.1 $84.6 $86.1 $540.00 $189.5K 60 21 SNPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $17.2 $15.6 $16.5 $700.00 $99.0K 443 145 SNPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.7 $15.7 $16.4 $700.00 $98.3K 443 205 SNPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $95.0 $94.8 $94.8 $600.00 $94.8K 3 10

About Synopsys

Synopsys is a provider of electronic design automation software and intellectual property products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Synopsys' comprehensive portfolio is benefiting from a convergence of semiconductor companies moving up the stack of technologies toward systems-like companies, and systems companies moving down-stack toward in-house chip design. The resulting expansion in EDA customers alongside secular digitalization of various end markets benefits EDA vendors like Synopsys.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Synopsys, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Synopsys Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 646,982, the price of SNPS is down -0.04% at $600.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Synopsys

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $682.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Synopsys, targeting a price of $715. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Synopsys with a target price of $650.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.