10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONDS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.50 $40.9K 0 12.2K FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $190.00 $30.1K 7.3K 11.9K WULF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $52.2K 78.4K 10.5K OPRA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $315.8K 963 4.5K IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.00 $51.0K 58.9K 4.4K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.00 $25.4K 2.6K 3.3K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $105.00 $114.3K 2.3K 3.3K CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.00 $32.2K 2.1K 3.0K ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $35.00 $25.4K 3.2K 2.1K BMNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $31.1K 3.4K 1.5K

• Regarding ONDS ONDS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 1636 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 150 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLR FSLR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $976.0 per contract. There were 7326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11981 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.2K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 78493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OPRA OPRA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1580 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 65 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.8K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 963 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4574 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN IREN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 58970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4419 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOUN SOUN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 2642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 22, 2025. Parties traded 269 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.3K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 2381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR CIFR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 2127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENPH ENPH, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 3264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR BMNR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $890.0 per contract. There were 3438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

