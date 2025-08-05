10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $180.00 $28.0K 84.2K 149.7K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $180.00 $112.0K 19.1K 24.7K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.00 $77.0K 16.2K 7.5K KD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $34.00 $50.8K 3.9K 4.6K CRCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $150.00 $35.9K 4.9K 4.0K SOUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.50 $27.1K 1.2K 3.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $220.00 $100.4K 31.5K 3.0K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.00 $28.5K 8.2K 2.6K SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $58.00 $35.1K 3.6K 2.1K COMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $9.00 $30.0K 7.0K 2.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 84259 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 149735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 19136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC INTC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 16229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KD KD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 3977 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRCL CRCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 4925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN SOUN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 701 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 1229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.4K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 31514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR CIFR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 8270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 3630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COMM COMM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $601.0 per contract. There were 7078 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2052 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.