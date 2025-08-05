Broadcom Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Broadcom AVGO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AVGO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Broadcom. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 56% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $1,027,983, and 17 are calls, amounting to $794,329.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $340.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $340.0, over the past month.

Broadcom Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.05 $16.85 $16.85 $280.00 $842.5K 1.7K 500 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $21.0 $20.75 $21.0 $290.00 $105.0K 201 50 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $6.3 $6.05 $6.05 $295.00 $69.4K 1.6K 7 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $300.00 $68.8K 900 152 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $63.75 $63.05 $63.46 $260.00 $63.4K 878 10

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

In light of the recent options history for Broadcom, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

With a trading volume of 1,414,990, the price of AVGO is up by 0.77%, reaching $300.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 30 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Broadcom

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $323.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

