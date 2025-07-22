July 22, 2025 1:35 PM 6 min read

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

by Benzinga Insights
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $103.00 $45.8K 809 10.7K
SCHW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $90.00 $810.0K 1.3K 1.3K
JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $292.50 $27.6K 1.3K 1.1K
BULL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $17.50 $52.0K 734 962
DFDV PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $30.00 $29.0K 649 905
COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $210.00 $30.6K 274 587
GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $35.00 $39.7K 2.2K 560
AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $110.8K 632 154
HLNE CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $150.00 $33.6K 204 39
COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/25/25 $365.00 $42.9K 340 19

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $229.0 per contract. There were 809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SCHW SCHW, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 331 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1350 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $810.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM JPM, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $292.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1367 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 734 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DFDV DFDV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COF COF, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. This event was a transfer of 174 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLXY GLXY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 423 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $967.0 per contract. There were 2202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM AFRM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 178 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 136 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.8K, with a price of $815.0 per contract. There were 632 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HLNE HLNE, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 25, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $365.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $4290.0 per contract. There were 340 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AFRM Logo
AFRMAffirm Holdings Inc
$65.16-2.38%

Overview
BULL Logo
BULLWebull Corp
$15.294.58%
COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$217.690.84%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$403.14-2.54%
DFDV Logo
DFDVDeFi Development Corp
$23.801.19%
GLXY Logo
GLXYGalaxy Digital Inc
$28.102.37%
HLNE Logo
HLNEHamilton Lane Inc
$153.320.95%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$102.30-1.96%
JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$292.640.57%
SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$95.43-0.85%
