Decoding Eaton Corp's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eaton Corp ETN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Eaton Corp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $108,955, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $372,713.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $370.0 for Eaton Corp during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eaton Corp options trades today is 686.43 with a total volume of 1,435.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eaton Corp's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Eaton Corp Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.6 $3.1 $4.0 $360.00 $88.9K 2.6K 503 ETN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.2 $7.8 $7.8 $340.00 $67.0K 538 108 ETN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $55.0 $51.7 $53.4 $370.00 $53.4K 20 10 ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.5 $4.7 $5.0 $360.00 $51.0K 2.6K 148 ETN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.2 $7.9 $7.9 $340.00 $41.8K 538 161

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

In light of the recent options history for Eaton Corp, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Eaton Corp's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 698,297, the price of ETN is up by 0.14%, reaching $358.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Eaton Corp

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $341.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Eaton Corp, maintaining a target price of $323. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Eaton Corp, maintaining a target price of $360.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eaton Corp with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.