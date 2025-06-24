6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $350.00 $26.5K 17.0K 87.7K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $25.00 $41.9K 10.8K 562 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $130.00 $27.7K 2.0K 498 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $110.00 $25.2K 2.1K 442 F CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $11.00 $32.6K 4.6K 433 CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $75.00 $26.4K 41 12

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 17006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 127 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 10862 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 2045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $842.0 per contract. There were 2196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 430 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 4629 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 433 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA CAVA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 542 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $2200.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

