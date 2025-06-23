10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $135.00 $62.2K 9.5K 51.5K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $143.00 $39.2K 7.0K 44.1K CRCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $220.00 $25.1K 1.6K 11.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $480.00 $28.8K 5.4K 10.2K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $180.00 $31.3K 2.7K 6.9K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $255.00 $50.7K 3.6K 4.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $200.00 $60.9K 20.5K 2.8K MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $340.00 $28.6K 3.8K 2.6K IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $41.00 $69.1K 235 1.6K APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $300.00 $41.3K 2.2K 1.0K

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1271 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 64 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 9582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 291 contract(s) at a $143.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 7062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL CRCL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $763.0 per contract. There were 1692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 5478 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV CRWV, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 101 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 2751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6972 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $241.0 per contract. There were 3652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $606.0 per contract. There were 20507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 3803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ IONQ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on July 3, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.1K, with a price of $139.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 2222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

