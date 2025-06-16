Looking At Airbnb's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb ABNB we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 87% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $174,750 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $229,280.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $150.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1363.25 with a total volume of 8,125.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $125.00 $98.2K 766 468 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $150.00 $62.2K 960 169 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.19 $1.06 $1.07 $140.00 $53.5K 3.1K 1.5K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.19 $1.07 $1.07 $140.00 $43.7K 3.1K 1.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.9 $0.89 $0.9 $140.00 $43.0K 3.1K 2.5K

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Airbnb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb

With a volume of 1,771,681, the price of ABNB is up 1.48% at $137.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Airbnb

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $106.0.

* An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $106.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.