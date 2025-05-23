8 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $59.00 $69.2K 2.4K 4.6K NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/30/25 $71.00 $39.1K 2.2K 4.0K UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $102.9K 4.0K 920 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $280.00 $99.0K 1 650 RXRX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $32.5K 3.5K 279 TEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $65.00 $38.1K 6.6K 264 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $190.00 $66.9K 25 42 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $36.00 $27.4K 266 38

• For CVS CVS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 752 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.2K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 2468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO NVO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.1K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 2294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 238 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 96 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $102.9K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 4074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO TMO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 210 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 650 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RXRX RXRX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 602 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 3518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM TEM, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 6682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR DHR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 210 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.9K, with a price of $1970.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

