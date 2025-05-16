6 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $175.00 $133.4K 13.8K 3.8K NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1175.00 $82.0K 1.0K 1.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/23/25 $32.50 $38.4K 749 634 TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $77.50 $60.0K 412 50 BATRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $25.00 $56.7K 35 35 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $5.00 $63.0K 1.3K 29

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 487 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.4K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 13889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3892 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 45 contract(s) at a $1175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $1832.0 per contract. There were 1014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS PINS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 527 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 749 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $1202.0 per contract. There were 412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BATRK BATRK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 35 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 581 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $63059.0 per contract. There were 1312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

