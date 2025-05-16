9 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $290.00 $37.1K 3.3K 44.8K HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/23/25 $65.00 $28.7K 110 2.2K PHAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.00 $138.9K 13.5K 2.0K CLOV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.50 $40.5K 8.0K 1.5K CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $60.00 $38.2K 3.4K 566 TMDX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $60.00 $617.0K 1.2K 400 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $500.00 $47.0K 648 205 EXEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $47.00 $25.7K 0 43 ELV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $380.00 $28.1K 40 22

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 3397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 110 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PHAT PHAT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1985 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 13569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLOV CLOV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $81.0 per contract. There were 8018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS CVS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $382.0 per contract. There were 3468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMDX TMDX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $617.0K, with a price of $6170.0 per contract. There were 1255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY LLY, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 245 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.0K, with a price of $1095.0 per contract. There were 648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXEL EXEL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 189 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $614.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELV ELV, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.