Cloudflare Unusual Options Activity For May 15

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cloudflare. Our analysis of options history for Cloudflare NET revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 76% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $72,031, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,254,265.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $165.0 for Cloudflare during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.3 $39.55 $39.61 $115.00 $131.3K 885 385 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $39.0 $38.7 $38.76 $115.00 $128.5K 3.4K 643 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.3 $39.55 $39.73 $115.00 $126.9K 885 385 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.3 $39.55 $39.55 $115.00 $126.8K 885 385 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $39.0 $38.7 $38.88 $115.00 $124.2K 3.4K 643

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,697,870, with NET's price down by -1.0%, positioned at $152.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $153.2.

* An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Cloudflare, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $151. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.