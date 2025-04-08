5 Energy Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Energy sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEXT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.00 $67.3K 1.8K 3.9K HNRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.00 $32.0K 839 1.2K EOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.00 $25.0K 205 101 CVX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $155.00 $27.3K 4.6K 38 TPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $2120.00 $100.3K 0 1

• Regarding NEXT NEXT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1992 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.3K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 1896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HNRG HNRG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOG EOG, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 205 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVX CVX, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 4669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TPL TPL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $2120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.3K, with a price of $100310.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

