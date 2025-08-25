In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.39 9.72 10.95 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 21.97 6.87 6.83 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 97.01 17.04 23.28 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.29 0.81 1.68 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 12.90 5.03 6.41 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 198.56 2.17 1060.69 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43 2.21 3 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 27.34 7.79 3.90 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.14 0.78 1.74 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 36.85 3.28 1.37 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.89 2.74 1.52 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 24.18 0.85 1.13 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.79 0.86 1.02 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.62 1.65 4.08 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% FuboTV Inc 18.37 2.90 0.79 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 37.78 3.93 79.82 3.14% $3.58 $5.47 10.75%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.39 is 0.72x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.72 , which is 2.47x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.95 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 6.51% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.02x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.13x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.75%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. A low PS ratio implies a favorable sales valuation relative to industry competitors. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and growth potential within the sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.