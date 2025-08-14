In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL and its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 35.41 52.60 8.62 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 20.73 1.19 0.91 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.42 4.36 1.32 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% Western Digital Corp 17.08 5 2.87 5.21% $0.28 $0.91 13.56% NetApp Inc 19.29 21.05 3.48 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 156.71 15.64 6.29 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 23.63 6.67 3.25 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 16.34 2.71 0.94 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 40.17 8.09 2.72 5.79% $0.28 $0.82 5.77%

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.41 is 0.88x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 52.6 , which is 6.5x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.62 , surpassing the industry average by 3.17x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 110.82x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 53.32x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.77%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well within its industry sector. These metrics highlight Apple's strong financial performance and growth potential in the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.