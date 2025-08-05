In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 28.17 10 11.27 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 20.79 6.50 6.47 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 90.07 15.82 21.61 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.70 0.81 1.64 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Pinterest Inc 14.36 5.64 7.28 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 187.67 2.05 1002.52 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 88.75 2.13 3.10 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 85.32 7.76 3.68 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 6.97 0.69 1.46 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 16.62 2.97 1.64 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 42.05 3.01 1.30 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% FuboTV Inc 19.80 3.38 0.80 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Ziff Davis Inc 17.43 0.70 0.95 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 7.54 0.83 0.99 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 10.36 1.70 4.23 5.14% $0.03 $0.05 6.54% Average 44.03 3.86 75.55 7.25% $3.58 $5.45 10.02%

Through a meticulous analysis of Meta Platforms, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 28.17 significantly below the industry average by 0.64x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 10.0 relative to the industry average by 2.59x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.27 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 2.4% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.02x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.16x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.02%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Meta Platforms is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is high, suggesting investors are willing to pay a premium for its assets. The PS ratio is low, signaling a possible discount relative to sales. On the other hand, Meta Platforms shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth compared to industry peers, reflecting strong operational performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.