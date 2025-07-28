In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.86 9.68 10.90 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 20.59 6.44 6.41 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 8.95 0.83 1.69 2.89% $9.8 $14.96 2.98% Reddit Inc 29.99 12.46 18.40 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Pinterest Inc 13.94 5.47 7.07 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Kanzhun Ltd 35.01 4.19 8.34 3.34% $0.44 $1.61 12.88% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 17.25 5.95 1054.64 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 93.50 2.24 3.27 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 90.57 8.24 3.91 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Weibo Corp 7.38 0.73 1.54 3.09% $0.11 $0.31 0.34% Yelp Inc 17.01 3.04 1.67 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Tripadvisor Inc 45.69 3.27 1.41 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.73 0.76 1.02 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Hello Group Inc 7.92 0.88 1.04 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% FuboTV Inc 18.40 3.14 0.74 63.17% $0.21 $0.07 3.46% Average 30.35 4.12 79.37 6.76% $3.6 $5.55 9.39%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 27.86 significantly below the industry average by 0.92x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.68 relative to the industry average by 2.35x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.9 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 2.29% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 6.26x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.26x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 9.39%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests the market values the company's assets highly. A low PS ratio implies sales are generating strong value. Meta Platforms' high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

