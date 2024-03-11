5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

Loading... Loading...

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN - P/E: 7.08 Comstock Holding Co CHCI - P/E: 6.63 PennyMac Mortgage IT PMT - P/E: 8.76 Presidio Property Trust SQFT - P/E: 0.72 Urban Edge Props UE - P/E: 8.11

Most recently, Seven Hills Realty Trust reported earnings per share at $0.43, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.36. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.27%, which has decreased by 2.85% from 13.12% last quarter.

Comstock Holding Co's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.46, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.05. Most recently, PennyMac Mortgage IT reported earnings per share at $0.44, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.51. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.92%, which has decreased by 1.04% from 11.96% last quarter.

Presidio Property Trust has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.01, which has increased by 38.89% compared to Q2, which was -0.02. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.22%, which has decreased by 1.89% from 12.11% in the previous quarter.

Urban Edge Props's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.31, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.32. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.88%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 3.94% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.